Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

A Michigan police officer is being charged with murder in the death of a Black man. Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in April.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said he made the decision to charge Schurr with second-degree murder. Becker says he prepared a letter written in the Lyoya family’s native Swahili explaining the announcement. Schurr is in custody and will be arraigned Friday.