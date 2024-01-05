Whitmire Expresses Readiness To Take On Crime In Houston

Mayor John Whitmire says his top priority as Houston’s new mayor is public safety. Whitmire joined HPD Chief Troy Finner and other law enforcement leaders for a news conference on Thursday morning to address the issue.

The mayor says his crimefighting efforts will focus on improving police response times, speeding up forensics examinations, getting judges involved, and looking into the bond system.

Attempts will be made to clear up criminal case backlogs, get repeat violent offenders off the streets, and recruit police officers.