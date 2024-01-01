Whitmire Sworn In As Houston’s New Mayor, Public Ceremony To Follow

Houston has a new mayor, as of first thing this morning. Mayor John Whitmire was sworn in at a minute after midnight in a private ceremony in his office at City Hall. A public ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Wortham Theater.

Chris Hollins will also be sworn in as the new city controller. Whitmire will then swear in the Houston City Council members. Whitmire replaces term-limited Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The former state senator defeated U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in a runoff election in December.