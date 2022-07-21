WORLD

WHO Again Considers Declaring Mmonkeypox A Global Emergency

Fred Cruz
FILE - This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. (CDC via AP, File)

(AP) — The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. Some scientists say the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response and possibly deepen existing inequities between the rich and poor. While African officials say they are already treating the continent’s epidemic as an emergency, experts elsewhere say the mild version of monkeypox in Europe and North America makes an emergency declaration unnecessary. Yet while the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries have bought millions of vaccines, none have gone to Africa.

 

Fred Cruz

