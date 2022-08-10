WHO: COVID-19 Deaths Fall Overall By 9%, Infections Stable

(AP) — The World Health Organization says in its latest weekly pandemic report that the number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable.
The U.N. health agency said Wednesday there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths last week and nearly 7 million new infections. The Western Pacific reported a 30% jump in cases while Africa reported a 46% drop.
The WHO said that the omicron subvariant BA.5 remains dominant globally, accounting for nearly 70% of all virus sequences shared with the world’s biggest publicly available virus database.