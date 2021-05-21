WHO: COVID Deaths Could Be Vastly Undercounted

The World Health Organization believes the number of coronavirus deaths is being vastly under counted. The WHO says the figure could be two to three times higher than what’s been officially recorded. That means six to eight million people may have now died from the virus or related causes worldwide. That includes as many as one-and-a-half million people in the Americas.

Johns Hopkins University says there have been more than 33-million coronavirus infections in the U.S. The death toll stands at nearly 589-thousand.