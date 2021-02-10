WHO Expert Group Recommends Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

A nurse holds a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before administering it to a tourist resort employee north of Port Louis, Mauritius, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. Three tourist hotels have been selected as vaccination centers as the Indian ocean island kicks its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. (Sumeet Mudhoo/L'express Maurice via AP)

(AP) — Independent experts advising the World Health Organization have recommended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to fight COVID-19 even in countries that have turned up worrying coronavirus variants in their populations, amid growing doubts about its effectiveness against one that emerged in South Africa.

The advice is used by healthcare officials worldwide but doesn’t amount to a WHO green light for the U.N. and its partners to ship vaccine. That approval could come after separate WHO group meets on Friday and Monday to assess whether an emergency-use listing for the AstraZeneca vaccine is warranted.