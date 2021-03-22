WHO: Global COVID Cases Continue To Increase As Variants Spread

The World Health Organization says much of the globe is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases as new variants continue to spread. New cases increased worldwide by eight-percent last week, which marks the fifth week in a row that the WHO has seen an increase in transmission.

WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove said Europe saw the biggest increase in cases currently due to the highly contagious UK variant. She said the Americas and Africa saw a “slight decline,” but noted that the case numbers overall are “worrying.”