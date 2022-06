FILE - This image provided by the Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII in Madrid, on May 26, 2022, shows electronic microscope image of the monkeypox virus seen by a team from the Arbovirus Laboratory and the Genomics and Bioinformatics Units of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in Madrid. (Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII, via AP, File)

FILE - This image provided by the Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII in Madrid, on May 26, 2022, shows electronic microscope image of the monkeypox virus seen by a team from the Arbovirus Laboratory and the Genomics and Bioinformatics Units of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in Madrid. (Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII, via AP, File)

There are now more than one-thousand monkeypox cases around the world. The WHO noted those are the cases being reported outside of African nations where the virus is more common.

The group’s director-general lamented that monkeypox is only now being talked about because it has reached wealthier nations.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs mostly in central and western Africa. It’s called that because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.