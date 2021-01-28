WHO Team In Wuhan Departs Quarantine For COVID Origins Study

(AP) — A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. They were required to complete a 14-day quarantine after arriving in China. The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak. A major question is where the Chinese side will allow the researchers to go and whom they will be able to talk to.