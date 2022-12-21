WHO “very concerned” About Reports Of Severe COVID In China

(AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy.
The U.N. agency said it is seeking more detailed information from China about the numbers of people hospitalized with COVID and in intensive care units. It warned China’s lagging vaccination rate could mean large numbers of vulnerable people are sickened by the omicron variant, the most infectious version yet seen of COVID-19. WHO said there were too many uncertainties about the coronavirus to conclude that the pandemic was over.