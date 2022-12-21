WHO “very concerned” About Reports Of Severe COVID In China

A patient is turned away from the emergency room due to full capacity at the Baoding No. 2 Central Hospital in Zhuozhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

(AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy.

The U.N. agency said it is seeking more detailed information from China about the numbers of people hospitalized with COVID and in intensive care units. It warned China’s lagging vaccination rate could mean large numbers of vulnerable people are sickened by the omicron variant, the most infectious version yet seen of COVID-19. WHO said there were too many uncertainties about the coronavirus to conclude that the pandemic was over.