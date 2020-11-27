WHO Warns Nations With Low Coronavirus Rates To Keep Alert

The World Health Organization is advising countries that report a drop in coronavirus cases not to let their guard down. The W-H-O’s Maria Van Kerkhove said that could lead to a vicious cycle of high infection rates, followed by yet another lockdown to get it under control.

The group’s technical lead for COVID-19 said dozens of nations have proven the virus can be brought under control and kept there. More than 61-million people have contracted the virus and one-point-four-million have died globally.