FILE - This photo combo provided by the FDA shows an authentic Ozempic needle, left and a counterfeit needle, right. The World Health Organization and drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. are warning people to be wary of fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes medicines. (FDA via AP)

FILE - This photo combo provided by the FDA shows an authentic Ozempic needle, left and a counterfeit needle, right. The World Health Organization and drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. are warning people to be wary of fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes medicines. (FDA via AP)

The World Health Organization is warning consumers of fake copies of Ozempic. The WHO on Thursday issued warnings about phony medications claiming to have the active ingredient found in the popular diabetes drug.

The warning alerts consumers of three falsified batches of semaglutide that were found in the UK and Brazil last October, and in the U.S. last December.

The WHO says the fake drugs can be harmful and can lead to health complications resulting from unmanaged blood glucose levels.