‘Whoa, That’s Not Right’: Georgia Towns Lead Census Appeals

Downtown Helen, Ga., is shown Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Helen is located in White County, lin the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in northeast Georgia, where officials were stunned when the 2020 census said the county had 28,003 residents. A Census Bureau estimate from 2019 had put the county's population at 30,798 people. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

When officials in Chester, Georgia, heard that the 2020 census had pegged their small town at 525 people, their jaws dropped. They believed the town was almost triple that size and feared an inaccurate number would force them to make budget cuts. Chester and two other small municipalities in Georgia are the first communities in the U.S. to challenge the accuracy of their numbers from the once-a-decade head count that determines political representation and federal funding. Chester, the city of Glennville and White County have filed applications with the Census Bureau seeking changes to their official numbers.