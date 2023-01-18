NATIONAL

Wholesale Inflation In US Slowed Further In December To 6.2%

File - Auto parts are displayed on a shelf at a car repair shop, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Collingdale, Pa. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

(AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight monthly slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool.

The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, dropped 0.5% from November to December.

The producer price data can provide an early sign of where consumer inflation might be headed. The data reflects the prices that are charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, and it flows into an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve closely tracks.

