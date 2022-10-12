Wholesale Prices Up

Wholesale prices increased more than predicted in September despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

Numbers out from the Labor Department Wednesday show the price businesses get for what they produce jumped by zero-point-four-percent.

Market analysts expected a gain of zero-point-two percent. Looking at a year over year basis, the producer price index rose eight-and-a-half percent year over year.

This is just one inflation report due out this week. The consumer price index comes out tomorrow.