Why China’s Stand On Russia And Ukraine Is Raising Concerns

(AP) — Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China’s potential willingness to aid Moscow in the drawn-out conflict.

China has refused to criticize Russia for its actions or even to describe the invasion as such, in deference to Moscow. At the same time, it insists that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations be upheld. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said American intelligence suggests China is considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia. He said such involvement would provoke “real consequences.”

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin accused the U.S. of stoking confrontations, saying it was America that kept providing weapons to the battlefield, not China.