Why Sara Netanyahu’s Hair Salon Trip Ended With Riot Police

(AP) — Israeli protesters’ siege of a Tel Aviv beauty parlor where Sara Netanyahu was getting her hair done has cast a spotlight on the Israeli prime minister’s wife, a divisive figure long been intertwined with her husband’s political career. She has drawn scorn for living a lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers’ expense — an image reinforced by her decision to get her hair done in the center of a city wracked by unrest that turned violent on Wednesday.

Israelis have also accused Mrs. Netanyahu, a former air hostess turned educational psychologist, of wielding undue influence over her husband, pressuring him over political appointments and policy issues.