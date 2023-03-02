WORLD

Why Sara Netanyahu’s Hair Salon Trip Ended With Riot Police

Police stand guard outside a Tel Aviv salon where protesters demonstrating against the government's planned judicial overhaul amassed on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after learning that the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, was getting her hair done inside. Sarah Netanyahu has long been a polarizing figure in Israel, and the salon siege reflected the country's emotionally charged divide over the overhaul. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)

(AP) — Israeli protesters’ siege of a Tel Aviv beauty parlor where Sara Netanyahu was getting her hair done has cast a spotlight on the Israeli prime minister’s wife, a divisive figure long been intertwined with her husband’s political career. She has drawn scorn for living a lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers’ expense — an image reinforced by her decision to get her hair done in the center of a city wracked by unrest that turned violent on Wednesday.

Israelis have also accused Mrs. Netanyahu, a former air hostess turned educational psychologist, of wielding undue influence over her husband, pressuring him over political appointments and policy issues.

