Widespread Federal Corruption Investigation Nabs McAllen-Based Engineer

A McAllen-based civil engineering consultant has made his initial federal court appearance after being arrested for his purported role in a wide-ranging corruption case that has gripped western Hidalgo County.

The Progress Times with the first word that Mariano Garcia, the president of M Garcia Engineering, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of theft. Garcia is the latest individual to be nabbed in a federal bribery investigation involving a company working to secure energy savings contracts with local government entities.

A federal indictment states Garcia paid nearly $250,000 to the then-chief of staff of the city of Penitas in a scheme to win a contract to become the owner representative of an $11 million energy savings project that the Agua Special Utility District had awarded to the company, Performance Services Incorporated.

At least six other business people and elected officials have been indicted, and have pleaded guilty, amid the federal corruption investigation.