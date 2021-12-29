NATIONAL

Widespread Flight Cancellations Continue As Omicron Spreads

Fred CruzBy 16 views
0
FILE - Travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant continues to create havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots, flight attendants. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP) — Hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots and flight attendants. According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware, 832 flights were cancelled by midday Wednesday and that number has ticked higher throughout the day. There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. on Tuesday, and about 1,500 Monday. Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas during what is typically an already buzzing pace for airlines.

 

Fred Cruz

FAA Postpones Release Of New Assessment Of SpaceX Boca Chica Operations

Previous article

Biden, Putin To Hold Call Over Stepped Up Security Demands

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL