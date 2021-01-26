Widespread Internet Outages Hit Northeast U.S.

Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday. Verizon said it was working on a problem with its Fios service “throughout the Northeast corridor” in a statement 90 minutes after the outage was reported.

The company said that some service had already been restored. Verizon had previously reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue was responsible for the outage.

People complained about internet issues and not being able to use major online services on social media in an area that stretched from Washington to Boston.