Widow Of Johnny Gaudreau Announces Pregnancy During Memorial Service

The widow of Columbus Blue Jackets’ star Johnny Gaudreau, known to many as “Johnny Hockey,” is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Meredith Gaudreau made the announcement during her tear-filled statement at the memorial service for Johnny and his brother, Matthew, in Pennsylvania yesterday. Both men were killed on August 29th when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey on the eve of their sister’s wedding. Matthew’s widow, Madeline, is also pregnant with their first baby.