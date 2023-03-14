Widow Of San Antonio Dog Attack Victim Sues Dog Owners, Homeowner

The widow of an elderly man who was killed in a dog attack last month is suing the owners of the dogs and their landlord. Juanita Najera, the widow of 81-year-old Ramon Najera Jr., filed the lawsuit on Thursday, seeking a million-dollars in damages.

The defendants are Christian Moreno and Abilene Moreno, who owned the three dogs, and Carlos Moreno, who owns their home. The attack happened back on February 24th. Ramon Najera died at a hospital, and 74-year-old Juanita Najera and two other people were injured.