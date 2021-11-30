LOCAL

Widow Sues Weslaco Following Death Of Her Husband

The city of Weslaco is being sued by the widow of a man who was struck and killed by a Weslaco Fire Department vehicle almost two months ago.

35-year-old Juan Pedro Guerra had just been let out of the Hidalgo County jail October 4th and was walking away along El Cibolo Road when he was hit by a city of Weslaco non-emergency fire vehicle. Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valley Central-dot-com reports the lawsuit filed by Guerra’s widow seeks monetary relief for herself and their children.

