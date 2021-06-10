Wife Of Drug Kingpin ‘El Chapo’ Pleads Guilty To US Charges

FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges after she had been charged in the U.S. with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro is due in court Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Washington for a plea agreement hearing, according to court records. (Alexandria Adult Detention Center via AP)

(AP) — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has pleaded guilty to charges in the U.S. that alleged she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to three criminal charges. Those include knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine. She also pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy charge and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

Her lawyer described her as a “very minimal participant” in her husband’s drug empire. During Guzman’s trial in 2019, prosecutors said she helped orchestrate Guzman’s two prison breaks in Mexico.