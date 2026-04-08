The wife of a U.S. Army soldier is being released by ICE. Annie Ramos is married to Staff Sergeant Matthew Blank, who’s stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Ramos was arrested by ICE agents on April 2nd when she showed up at Fort Polk to register as a military spouse so she could receive benefits and begin the process of obtaining a green card.

Ramos was born in Honduras and brought to the U.S. at 20 months old. Her detention drew backlash from groups that support people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, who argue deporting Ramos does nothing to make the country safer.