NATIONAL

Wife Of Texas Man Killed By Police In Arizona Settles Suit

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0
FILE - Laney Sweet, left, widow of Daniel Shaver, arrives Oct. 25, 2017, at Maricopa County, Ariz., Superior Court in Phoenix with attorney Mark Geragos, right, for opening statements in the trial of former Mesa, Ariz., Police Officer Philip Brailsford, charged with murder in the fatal 2016 shooting of the unarmed Shaver. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, Sweet agreed to settle her wrongful death lawsuit. A notice of settlement filed in federal court in Arizona shows that Sweet and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP) — The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel room in 2016 has settled her wrongful death lawsuit. Documents filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona show that Laney Sweet, the wife of Daniel Shaver, and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa. In exchange, all of Sweet’s legal claims will be dismissed. In a statement, Sweet says the settlement does not remedy “the blatant lack of accountability by all involved.” Spokeswomen for the city and police declined to comment Wednesday. The ex-officer who shot the 26-year-old Shaver was acquitted of murder.

 

Fred Cruz

Georgia High Court Reinstates Ban On Abortions After 6 Weeks

Previous article

Lawyer: Teen Shot By San Antonio Cop Released From Hospital

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL