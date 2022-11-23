Wife Of Texas Man Killed By Police In Arizona Settles Suit

FILE - Laney Sweet, left, widow of Daniel Shaver, arrives Oct. 25, 2017, at Maricopa County, Ariz., Superior Court in Phoenix with attorney Mark Geragos, right, for opening statements in the trial of former Mesa, Ariz., Police Officer Philip Brailsford, charged with murder in the fatal 2016 shooting of the unarmed Shaver. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, Sweet agreed to settle her wrongful death lawsuit. A notice of settlement filed in federal court in Arizona shows that Sweet and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)