NATIONAL

Wildfire Along California’s Big Sur Forces Evacuations

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

(AP) — A wind-driven wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area and authorities to shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway. Evacuation orders were issued late Friday after the wildfire broke out in a canyon. Pushed by strong winds, the fire jumped the highway and burned west toward the sea. Fire officials say it has burned at least 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. Witnesses shared on social media dramatic images of burning flames behind Bixby Bridge, the iconic concrete bridge that has been featured in car commercials, movies and TV shows. Strong winds were recorded in higher elevations across the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.

 

