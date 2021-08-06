Wildfire Explodes To Third-Largest In California History

(AP) — A wildfire raging in Northern California exploded in size overnight, becoming the third-largest wildfire in state history amid high temperatures and strong winds. The Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the United States. The Dixie Fire is 35% contained and is expected to grow. The three-week-old Dixie Fire is one of 100 large fires burning in 14 states. Most are in the West, where historic drought has left lands parched and ripe for ignition.