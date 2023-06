Millions of Americans may be impacted by unhealthy air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. As of this morning, 23 states are under air quality alerts from the Midwest to the Northeast and parts of the South.

The smoke is expected to cover areas in the Great Lakes, Appalachian Mountains and Ohio Valley as the day moves on. Some smoke may make it up to parts of New Jersey in the Mid-Atlantic. The wildfire smoke is expected to mostly dissipate by the weekend.