Wildfires Prompt State Of Emergency In South Carolina

South Carolina is under a state of emergency as wildfires ravage the state.

Governor Henry McMaster made the declaration Sunday, as one of the largest fires threatens residents in Myrtle Beach. That fire in the Carolina Forest has burned over a thousand acres and is zero-percent contained.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Fire Service says a wildfire in Polk County has destroyed at least 400 acres and is also zero percent contained. More than 170 wildfires have erupted across both states blackening a combined 42-hundred acres and forcing mass evacuations.