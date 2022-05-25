Will Congress Act On Guns After Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

In this image from Senate Television, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, speak on the Senate floor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

(AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence.

The failure of a firearms background check bill after 20 children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost a decade ago signaled the end of gun violence legislation in Washington. If the new deaths don’t convince Congress to act, Schumer said on the Senate floor, “what can we do?”