Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Three of the four counties in the Rio Grande Valley have now declared a drought disaster. Willacy County has joined Hidalgo and Cameron in issuing a disaster declaration due to water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs dropping to near record low levels.

Hidalgo County issued its disaster declaration April 9th and Cameron County did the same a week later. The action allows the counties to access state resources to assist those impacted by the scarcity of water.