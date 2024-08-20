Willacy County Man Convicted Of Lesser Charge In Abuse Death Of Sebastian Teen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Cameron County jury has convicted a Willacy County man of negligent homicide rather than murder in the death of a Sebastian teen.

Jurors deliberated about seven hours over two days before returning the verdict Tuesday afternoon against 39-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Cordoba. The jury also found Cordoba guilty of a single count of injury to a child.

Gonzalez had been on trial for murder in the 2021 death of 13-year-old Jerry Harrison. Jurors determined that Gonzalez failed to provide proper medical care and nutrition to the teen but did not directly cause his death.

Gonzalez had been helping to care for the boy, who was a special education student at Lyford Middle School. It’s unclear when the sentence against Gonzalez will be handed down.