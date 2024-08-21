Willacy County Man Going To Prison In Abuse Death Of Sebastian Teen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Cameron County jury has sent a Willacy County man to 32 years in prison for his actions that led to the death of a 13-year-old Sebastian boy.

Jurors deliberated about two hours Wednesday morning before agreeing to sentence Ruben Gonzalez Cordoba to 2 years on the negligent homicide conviction and 30 years for injuring a child. The sentences will run concurrently.

Jurors had found the 39-year-old Gonzalez guilty of the two charges yesterday, siding with prosecutors who showed that Gonzalez had failed to provide proper medical care and nutrition to 13-year-old Jerry Harrison. The teenager had also been physically abused prior to his death in January 2021.

Harrison’s mother and grandmother have also been charged for their apparent roles in the teenager’s death, and are scheduled for trial in October.