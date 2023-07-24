Willacy County Man Hit With Upgraded Charge Of Murder

A San Perlita man is jailed for allegedly shooting two other people – one of whom later died.

Willacy County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of 7th Street Saturday night and found two gunshot victims, and the suspected gunman, Jose Villalobos.

Villalobos was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. One of the victims was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center where he later died, prompting one of the charges against Villalobos to be upgraded to murder. The second victim is still alive but in critical condition.