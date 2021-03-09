Willacy County Participating In 2nd Round Of Homebound Seniors Vaccination Program

For the first time, a Valley county has been added to a new state program designed to vaccinate homebound elderly Texans against the coronavirus. Willacy County is among 8 additional counties that will participate in the second week of the Save Our Seniors initiative.

The program uses nursing groups and organizations like Meals On Wheels to identify and register homebound seniors for the vaccinations. A Texas Guard soldier then visits the person’s home to administer the shot.

Officials say more than 10,000 vaccines have been allocated for the second round of the program. A total of 34 counties are now part of the initiative, including Webb and Brooks counties.