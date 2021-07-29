Willacy County Scrambling To Save Federal Prison

Willacy County officials are scrambling to save a key revenue source that will shut down this fall under orders from the Biden administration.

The Willacy County Regional Detention Facility, which has housed U.S. Marshals Service prisoners since 2003, will close in September. That’s when its contract with private prison operator, Management and Training Corporation, expires.

In his first week in office, President Biden signed an executive order phasing out federal government contracts with private prison companies. The 500-bed Willacy County prison employs about 200 people and puts about $400,000 a year into the budget.

County officials are working with Congressman Filemon Vela to find ways to keep the prison open. The Valley Morning Star reports one option has the county operating the prison through a contract with the U.S Marshals Service.