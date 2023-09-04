Willacy County Sheriff’s Office To Benefit From New State Law

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office will be one of the rural sheriff’s departments across Texas getting a financial shot in the arm from a new state law that took effect September 1st.

Senate Bill 22 set up a grant system to get more money to small-sized sheriff’s departments to help boost salaries and purchase new equipment. Willacy County is being allocated $350,000.

Sheriff Jose Salazar says the funds will be used for much-needed raises for his deputies and for guards at the county jail. Salazar says the raises are crucial for slowing the employee turnover rate, especially at the jail where it’s been tough to retain jailers who frequently leave for better paying jobs, resulting in a constant shortage of staff.