A Willacy County woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for having a role in the death of her son. Thirty-four-year-old Sabrina Lynn Loredo of Sebastian was sentenced Thursday in district court in Brownsville.

Investigators say Loredo and two other people beat, abused and starved 13-year-old Jesse Harrison before he died in 2021. She was originally charged with murder, but accepted a deal that allowed her to plead guilty to manslaughter and four counts of injury to a child.