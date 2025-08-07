Opponents of Green Energy in Texas are hoping the Trump administration will help them stop a massive offshore windmill complex that they warn will be an environmental disaster.

Ted Hadzi-Antich with the Texas Public Policy Foundation says the White House has already canceled permits for some offshore wind farms. They want the Vineyard Project added to the list, even thought work is already underway.

The foundation has been suing on behalf of a longtime fishing family whose livelihood is threatened by the project.