Wind, Solar To Be Excluded From State’s New Corporate Incentive Program

Governor Greg Abbott says wind and solar energy projects will be excluded from any new state corporate tax break program. The previous multi-billion dollar incentive program, known as Chapter 313, expired last year.

Abbott supports the creation of a similar new program to lure big companies to the state, but says it shouldn’t provide incentives for renewables. He points out that federal incentives already exist for renewable projects, and Texas will focus on reliable power sources, such as natural gas and coal.