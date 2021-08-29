Wind, Storm Surge From Hurricane Ida Lash Louisiana

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) — Hurricane Ida has blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., rushing toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

The Category 4 storm had top sustained winds up to 150 mph at landfall Sunday. It blew off roofs, knocked out power to about 590,000 customers and reversed the flow of the Mississippi River.

Hours later, Ida was down to a Category 3 storm with 120 mph sustained winds. It struck on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier. New Orleans officials say the levees that failed and caused catastrophic flooding in Katrina have been significantly strengthened since.