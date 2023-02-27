NATIONAL

Winds Shred Southern Plains; California To See More Snow

Neighbors walk in front of a home damaged at Wheatland Drive and Conway Drive on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in Norman, Okla. The damage came after rare severe storms and tornadoes moved through Oklahoma overnight. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

(AP) — Parts of the Southern Plains are surveying the damage and counting the injured after tornadoes and other powerful winds. Emergency officials say at least one person was killed in a tornado in western Oklahoma.

Forecasters warned Monday of continued high winds in parts of the Plains and of thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the Ohio Valley. In Michigan, residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm.

In California, weather officials said winter storms will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather. And parts of the Northeast that have seen little snow are under a winter storm warning.

