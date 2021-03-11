Winter Freeze Led To Death Of Nearly 4M Texas Fish

Texas Parks and Wildlife says last month’s winter storm took a heavy toll on the state’s fish population. The agency says 61 fish species were affected and a total of three-point-eight-million fish died due to the freezing temperatures.

The Lower Laguna Madre bay system lost over 104-thousand Spotted Seatrout while the Upper Laguna Madre lost more than 82-thousand Black Drum due to the storm. The Black Drum deaths in the Upper Laguna Madre represent 78-percent of the total number killed in Texas.