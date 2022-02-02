Winter Storm Packing Snow, Freezing Rain Moves Across US

A truck plows snow from Hunt Rd. just west of Lake Nepessing Rd. in rural Lapeer, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

(AP) — A winter storm is bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S. Airlines canceled thousands of flights, officials are urging people to stay off roads and schools are closed.

Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan are seeing freezing rain, sleet and snow. The heaviest snow is expected in Indiana and Illinois. The central Illinois town of Lewiston has already gotten more than a foot of snow and the northeastern Missouri city of Hannibal has nearly a foot.

Significant ice accumulation is expected in an area from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee.