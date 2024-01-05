Winter Storm To Dump 1st Major Snow In 2 Years Across East

A major winter storm loaded with snow is bearing down on the East. Forecasters say the storm will dump the first major helping of snow on the region in two years. Before it barrels into the East, the storm is expected to pour drenching rain on the Gulf Coast all day today and into tonight.

Snow and ice are expected to snarl traffic from the central Appalachians up into New England from Saturday into Sunday. Snow is forecast to hit cities including Charleston, West Virginia, Washington, DC, Pittsburgh and Scranton, Pennsylvania, New York, Boston, and Portland, Maine. Six inches to a foot of snow will be common across central and southern New England.