A Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service covers much of the state this weekend.

The warning takes effect at 6 a.m. today in the Panhandle and northwest Texas, and at 6 p.m. in North Texas and other areas. Snow accumulations of one to three inches are expected in North Texas, along with ice accumulations up to a half-inch. Ice problems could extend as far south as the Houston area.

The warning will be in effect until at least noon on Sunday. Extreme Cold Warnings, Cold Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are also in place for parts of South and Southeast Texas.