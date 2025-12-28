Shutterstock

Another powerful winter storm system is disrupting holiday travel. Nearly 40-million people are under winter weather alerts from the Northern Plains to New England.

Over 77-hundred flights have been delayed with almost another 700 canceled across the U.S. Heavy snow began falling in parts of Colorado, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Forecasters say a strong line of storms will developed from the Great lakes into the mid-south potentially causing travel delays in Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit and Memphis.

