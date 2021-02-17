Winter Weather Forces Suspension Of Vaccine Shipments To The Valley

Hidalgo County won’t be seeing the number of coronavirus vaccines it was expecting this week. State health officials say they’re having to stop shipments of vaccines due to the impacts from the winter storm. Airport closings and dangerous road conditions are affecting the distribution chain.

The delay comes as vaccine manufacturers have been ramping up production, with the state providing vaccine shipments to Hidalgo County numbering more than 20,000 for the last couple of weeks. In response to the delay, Hidalgo County says it will prioritize second-dose vaccinations this week.

In Cameron County, winter weather impacts have caused health officials to reschedule two second-dose vaccination clinics. Residents who were to receive their second shot Thursday and Friday are being told to make time to get it on Sunday. The mass vaccinations will be administered where they got their first shot – the Los Fresnos Fire Department.